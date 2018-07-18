WCH 11u All-Stars top Eaton, 11-0

The Washington C.H. 11u All-Star team opened District 8 play Wednesday, July 18 with a home game against Eaton.

Washington C.H. won the game, 11-0 in four innings.

Bryson Heath got the start and pitched four innings with no runs, two hits allowed, two walks and one strikeout.

Washington C.H. had 11 hits, led by Alex Robinson who went 3 for 3 with a double and four rbi.

Trey Robinette went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two rbi.

Landan StClair was 2 for 3 with one rbi and two runs scored.

In the top of the first inning, Eaton had a base hit, but that runner was caught stealing as catcher Gavin Coffman threw down to Xavier Lawhorn covering.

Washington C.H. scored all the runs they would need with two in the bottom of the first.

Robinette had an infield hit and Heath singled to center.

With two outs, Robinson singled to left to score Robinette.

A passed ball and an error allowed Heath to score to make it 2-0.

Heath retired the side in order in the second, inducing three ground ball outs.

Washington C.H. also went out in order in the bottom of the second.

Eaton had what turned out to be their final hit of the game in the top of the third, but that runner was stranded.

Washington C.H. again scored two runs in third, again after two were out.

StClair singled to left field and Coffman followed with a base hit to left.

A passed ball moved the runners up and Robinson drilled a double to make it 4-0.

Heath retired the side in order in the fourth, again with three ground outs.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lafe Coleman led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0, Washington C.H.

Jakob Hoosier walked and Connor Guthrie walked.

Hoosier moved to third on a wild pitch and after a pitching change for Eaton, Frank Maddux was sent in as a pinch-runner for Guthrie.

Maddux stole second and both runners scored on a double by Robinette that gave Washington C.H. a 7-0 lead.

StClair followed with a single that scored Robinette.

Robinson singled to left to score StClair to make it 9-0.

Cody Moore was brought in to pinch-run for Robinson.

Lawhorn hit a double that scored Moore and he scored on an error on the play, ending the game with Washington C.H. victorious, 11-0.

Washington C.H. will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. at home against Fairborn.

Offensively for Washington C.H.: Trey Robinette, 2-3, 1 2b, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Bryson Heath, 1-3, 1 run; Landan StClair, 2-3, 1 rbi, 2 runs; Gavin Coffman, 1-3, 1 run; Alex Robinson, 3-3, 1 2b, 4 rbi; Xavier Lawhorn, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 rbi, 1 run; Cody Moore, 0-1, 1 run; Jakob Hoosier, 0-1, 1 bb, 1 run; Frank Maddux, 0-1, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 bb; Lafe Coleman, 1-1, 1 3b, 1 run; Connor Guthrie, 0-0, 1 bb.

RHE

E 000 0xx — 0 2 2

W 202 7xx — 11 11 0

Bryson Heath delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars in their District 8 tournament-opener against Eaton Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Heath pitched four innings to get the win. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Bryson-Heath-11u-7-18-2018.jpg Bryson Heath delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars in their District 8 tournament-opener against Eaton Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Heath pitched four innings to get the win. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Trey Robinette comes in to score for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars during their game against Eaton Wednesday, July 18, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Trey-Robinette-11-u-scores-7-18-18.jpg Trey Robinette comes in to score for the Washington C.H. 11u All-Stars during their game against Eaton Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald