16 races held at the fair Wednesday

On a beautiful mid-July afternoon and evening, the grandstand was full of excitement on Community Night as 16 harness races were held at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday.

There will be more racing at the fair Saturday, beginning at noon and culminating in the D.E. Mossbarger Fayette County Classic.

The following are the results from the first day of racing.

RACE NO. 1, OHIO COLT RACING ASSOCIATION, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,767, SPONSORED BY COURT HOUSE & ST. CATHERINE’S MANORS

Horse, driver, trainer

1. Rocky’s Wedding, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr., 10.00, 2.80, 3.20; 2. Frontloader, Thomas Litt, Dustin Arledge, 3.40, 5.60; 3. Uncle Joe, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings

Time: 32.2, 1:04.0, 1:34.0, 2:04.1

Exacta, 4-2, 18.60; Quinella, 2-4, 27.00; Trifecta, 4-2-all, 19.60

Rest of field in order of finish: 4. Cashorconsequences, Catherine Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford; 5. Stratego, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty; 6. Fast Talkin’ Peter, Richelle Kelly, Jerry Roberts

RACE NO. 2, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,305, SPONSORED BY ERA MARTIN & ASSOCIATES, STEVE ARMSTRONG

1. Velocity Mcsweets, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 3.40, 3.40, 2.80; 2. Con Air, Jack Dailey, Travis Redden, 2.80, 3.00; 3. Christina One, Pat Melloy Jr., Pat Melloy Jr.

Time: 31.2, 1:00.2, 1:31.2, 2:02.1

Exacta, 3-5, 5.60; Quinella, 3-5, 5.20; Trifecta, 3-5-1, 32.80; Superfecta, 3-5-all-all, 4.80; Daily Double, 4-3, 9.40

4. Crosswind Butercup, Scott Cisco, David Elliot; 5. Shuffle We Will, Jeff Nisonger, Mike Polhamus; 6. Jodysfly’nmercedes, Ty Van Rhoden, Frank Johnson

RACE NO. 3 OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE TROT, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,212, SPONSORED BY THE RANCH OF OPPORTUNITY

1. Lbs Joleah Marle, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey, 5.20, 2.20, 2.10; 2. Tuesdaynightlive, Hugh Beatty, Steve Moore, 2.40, 2.10; 3. Syrah Adele, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden, 2.10

Time: 32.3, 1:04.0, 1:36.3; 2:06.2

Exacta, 5-3, 7.20; Quinella, 3-5, 2.60; Trifecta, 5-3-2, 11.80

4. Whatdidyoudoethel, Richard Holsapple, Ronald Wulber; 5. All Gussied Up, Terry Groves, Terry Groves

RACE NO. 4, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,305, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE CARPET

1. Rainbow Magic, Kyle Ater, Brian Georges, 2.60, 2.20, 2.20; 2. An Official Girl, Wyatt Avenatti, Rico Johnson, 2.80, 2.80; 3. Rockaway Girl, Jack Dailey, K. Dean Glispie, 2.40

Time: 31.4, 1:03.0, 1:33.4; 2:03.0

Exacta, 1-3, 4.40; Quinella, 1-3, 4.60; Trifecta, 1-3-5, 17.20

4. Betty’s Legacy, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr.; 5. Mymomadontluvme, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus

RACE NO. 5, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 1st DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,700, SPONSORED BY TONY’S WELDING & MANUFACTURING

1. Feelin American, Scott Cisco, Bret Schwartz, 25.00; 2. Rockin M, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 5.40, 3.40; 3. Cg’s Boy Toy, Jack Dailey, Roger Hughes Jr., 3.20

Time: 31.0, 1:02.0, 1:32.0, 2:01.1

Exacta, 6-1, 90.60; Quinella, 1-6, 18.80; Trifecta, 6-1-5, 95.60

4. Dwntwnskeeterbrown, Mark Winters Jr.; 5. Longmire, Austin Hanners, Jeff Smith; 6. Jamaican A Bundle, Luke Hanners, Alicia Hanners; 7. Cavlart Harley, Thomas Litt, Dustin Arledge

RACE NO. 6, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,767, SPONSORED BY MERCHANT’S NATIONAL BANK

1. Bat Chip Crazy, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 3.00, 3.40, 2.40; 2. Willoughby, David Myers, Charles Vigneron, 17.60, 2.80; 3. Don’t Front Me, Russel Swartz, Deborah Swartz, 2.40

Time: 34.2, 1:08.0, 1:42.0, 2:12.3

Exacta, 2-3, 62.00; Quinella, 2-3, 29.80; Trifecta, 2-3-all, 64.60

4. Forgotten Treasure, Roger Hughes Jr., Roger Hughes Jr.; 5. Mj’s Pegs Pepper, Scott Cisco, Doyle Bross

RACE NO. 7, SIGNATURE SERIES, THE McKINLEY KIRK PACE, 1st DIVISION, PURSE $1,517, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

1. Jldon’twastemytime, Kyle Ater, Trent Stohler, 3.40, 2.20, 2.60; 2. Twinspeak, Jack Dailey, Jack Dailey, 2.20, 3.40; 3. Light Up the Sky, Luke Hanners, Alicia Hanners, 3.20

Time: 28.3, 58.0, 1:27.4; 1:57.4

Exacta, 5-7, 7.00; Quinella, 5-7, 4.00; Trifecta, 5-7-4, 19.00; Superfecta, 5-7-4-8, 34.40

4. Pictonian Spartan, Trent Tharps Jr., Daniel Stone; 5. Burn Time Hanover, Joseph Essig, Joseph Essig; 6. Ghosts And Legends, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus; 7. Sometime Everytime, Lucas Gillum, Art Gillum Jr.; 8. Dunside Art, Ty Van Rhoden, Ty Van Rhoden

RACE NO. 8, OCRA, 2-YEAR-OLD COLT TROT, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,767, SPONSORED BY WILLIS AGENCY, NEIL COLEMAN INSURANCE

1. Boldly, Bryan Weaver, Bryan Weaver, 9.40, 3.00, 2.60; 2. Monkeys Uncle, Kyle Ater, Dan Ater, 2.40, 2.20; 3. Ub Cruisin, Dalton Walls, Dalton Walls, 2.60

Time: 35.0, 1:09.0; 1:42.0, 2:12.2

Exacta, 4-1, 38.60; Quinella, 1-4, 7.60; Trifecta, 4-1-2, 82.00

4. Tugboat Tuffy, Buckt Troute, Bucky Troute; 5. My Cadillac Jack, Hugh Beatty, Hugh Beatty

RACE NO. 9, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD COLT PACE, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,700, SPONSORED BY KEY REALTY

1. Smell That Rock, Thomas Litt, Dustin Arledge 12.00, 6.60, 3.60; 2. Park Official, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 14.40, 4.20; 3. Rocknroll Charm, David Myers, Charles Vigneron, 4.40

Time: 31.2, 1:01.3, 1:32.2, 2:03.0

Exacta, 6-1, 97.60; Quinella, 1-6, 77.40; Trifecta, 6-all-all, 39.40; Daily Double, 4-all, 3.20; Daily Double, all-6, 7.00

RACE NO. 10, SIGNATURE SERIES, THE BOBBY BURNS & MAJOR MALLOW TROT, 1st DIVISION, PURSE $2,151, SPONSORED BY FAYETTE TRAVEL & TOURISM

1. Rockinthepines, Cameron McCown, Mervin Schmucker, 3.40, 3.20, 2.40; 2. Sizzling Chips, Hugh Beatty, Brian Georges, 4.00; 3. Six Mile Cross, Trevor Smith, Bruce Walls, 4.20

Time: 30.2, 1:01.0, 1:32.3, 2:02.0

Exacta, 3-5, 12.40; Quinella, 3-5, 13.60; Trifecta, 3-5-all, 16.00; Superfecta, 3-5-1-2, 13.90

4. Chip Or Cash, Bucky Troute, Bucky Troute; 5. Shelby County, Ryan Holton, Ronald Jacobs; 6. Emilene’s Future, Rick Williams, Rick Williams

RACE NO. 11, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE TROT, 2nd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,212, SPONSORED BY AWESOME REAL ESTATE

1. Cinder Norma, Wyatt Avenatti, David Avenatti, 7.00, 2.10, 2.10; 2. Rose Run Ida, Ryan Holton, Steve Carter, 2.10, 2.10; 3. Mov Chips, D. Keisean Wilson, D. Keisean Wilson

Time: 32.0, 1:03.4, 1:35.2, 2:06.3

Exacta, 4-3, 5.40; Quinella, 3-4, 2.10; Trifecta, 4-3-5, 20.60

4. R. Princess Renee, Richard Holsapple, Ronald Wulber; 5. Mountaineer Lady, Jack Dailey, Charles Vigneron

RACE NO. 12, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE PACE, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,305, SPONSORED BY BEDFORD FORD

1. Bad Tigress, Dustin Bothman, Steve Carter, 5.60, 2.60, 2.10; 2. Beach Jumper, Scott Cisco, Mark Rowe, 2.60, 2.10; 3. Sweet Oliva, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 2.10

Time: 29.2, 59.3, 1:30.2, 2:00.4

Exacta, 4-3, 9.00; Quinella, 3-4, 6.80; Trifecta, 4-3-2, 118.40

4. Talkin Again, Jack Dailey, Mark Gillenwater; 5. Martha’s Star, Ty Van Rhoden, Terry Thompson Jr.

RACE NO. 13, SIGNATURE SERIES, THE BOBBY BURNS & MAJOR MALLOW TROT, TOTAL PURSE $2,151, SPONSORED BY THE DOG-GONE CHICKEN FARM

1. Tinder, Trevor Smith, Jeff Smith, 3.40, 4.00, 2.40; 2. Riverdancing Diva, Cameron McCown, Mervin Schmucker, 4.60, 2.80; 3. Catch Jesse, Mike Polhamus, Mike Polhamus, 3.20

Time: 29.3, 1:00.2, 1:32.0, 2:04.3

Exacta, 1-3, 12.40; Quinella, 1-3, 7.60; Trifecta, 1-3-2, 53.60; Superfecta, 1-3-all-all, 4.90

4. Justice Reigns, Melvin Miller, Melvin Miller; 5. Caring Gracee, Jack Dailey, Earl Owings; 6. Parkhill Maverick, Ryan Holton, Keri Brammer

RACE NO. 14, OCRA, 3-YEAR-OLD FILLIE TROT, 3rd DIVISION, TOTAL PURSE $10,212, SPONSORED BY DOUG MARINE MOTORS

1. Bellsvictorysong, Jeff Nisonger, Mark Winters Sr., 4.60, 3.20, 2.10; 2. D’ Dream, Scott Cisco, Kimberly Dailey, 4.00, 2.10; 3. Mission Delight, Bryan Weaver, Bryan Weaver, 2.10

Time: 32.2, 1:04.3, 1:35.1, 2:05.1

Exacta, 4-3, 51.00; Quinella, 3-4, 6.60; Trifecta, 4-3-5, 17.60

4. Feeling Sunny, D. Keisean Wilson, D. Keisean Wilson; 5. Calamari, Allen Woolums, Peg Carson

RACE NO. 15, SIGNATURE SERIES, THE McKINLEY KIRK PACE, 2nd DIVISION, PURSE $1,517, SPONSORED BY MIDLAND ACRES

1. Mystical Rock, Cameron McCown, Mervin Schmucker, 4.20, 2.40, 2.10; 2. Up On The Outside, Brady Galliers, Brady Galliers, 2.20, 2.10; Due West Hanover, Luke Hanners, Alicia Hanners, 2.20

Time: 28.0, 57.2, 1:29.0, 1:59.4

Exacta, 3-5, 4.20; Quinella, 3-5, 3.40; Trifecta, 3-5-1, 12.40

4. Rip N Rock, Jack Dailey, Jack Dailey; 5. Cams Little Bit, Gregory Forcum, Gregory Forcum; 7. Princeofrocknroll, Jeff Nisonger, Ronald Boston; Amarettigone, scratch

RACE NO. 16, SIGNATURE SERIES, THE McKINLEY KIRK PACE, 3rd DIVISION, PURSE $1,517, SPONSORED BY THE FAYETTE COUNTY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY

1. Gareth Nourrir, Trent Tharps Jr. Daniel Stone, 17.20, 3.40, 3.60; 2. Chance I Might, Jeff Nisonger, Jim Pollock Jr., 2.40, 2.40; 3. Bluesky Charley, Cameron McCown, Brian Georges, 3.80

Time: 28.1, 58.2, 1:30.0, 2:02.0

Exacta, 5-1, 23.60; Quinella, 1-5, 5.80, Trifecta, 5-1-7, 89.00; Daily Double, 3-5, 51.00

4. Winchester, Shawn Barker II, Ty Van Rhoden; 5. Dalcroft Big Guy, Charles Bolen, James Bolen Jr.; 6. Standing Proud, Jack Dailey, Chad Moore, 7. She’s In Command, Luke Hanners, Alicia Hanners

Handle, $12,294.

The field moves around the first turn of the second race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 18, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_1st-session-harness-racing-7-18-2018.jpg The field moves around the first turn of the second race at the Fayette County Fair Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald