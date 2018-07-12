Hughes selected as NYCBL All-Star manager

Tucker Hughes, manager of the Wellsville Nitros, was recently selected as the manager for the New York Collegiate Baseball League All-Star team.

The NYCBL All-Stars competed in a game against the Atlantic Coast Baseball League and the NYCBL ended the night with a 7-6 victory.

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life,” Hughes said. “Being out on the field with so many great players was a sight to see. These guys have all worked extremely hard to get where they are and I’m proud of all they have accomplished.

“Being selected as the manager was an honor and blessing,” Hughes said. “The good Lord has given me way more than I deserve and I’m very appreciative for the opportunity. It was a great day filled with lots of fun and excitement. Ending the night with a victory made it all that much sweeter!”

Hughes and the Nitros are back in action with two weeks left of the NYCBL season and are working to capture the first NYCBL Western Division title since 2006.

Tucker Hughes, middle, is flanked by Nitros pitching coach Pete Horner (left) and hitting coach Sebastian Guillen. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_Tucker-Hughes-with-two-fellows-pic.jpg Tucker Hughes, middle, is flanked by Nitros pitching coach Pete Horner (left) and hitting coach Sebastian Guillen. Courtesy photo