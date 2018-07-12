WCH Friday Night Lights Football Camp July 18, 19

Washington High School varsity football coach Chuck Williamson is announcing the Washington Court House 2018 Friday Night Lights football camp.

The camp will be held at Gardner Park Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.

It is for youth who will be in grades 3-8 this upcoming school year.

Campers will be schooled in the fundamentals of football through a variety of enjoyable drills, games and contests, according to a press release.

This camp will help each individual achieve a new level of self-confidence, while focusing on solid football knowledge and skills.

Campers will be broken into instructional groups and will have the opportunity to work on offensive, defensive and special teams drill sessions.

Participating athletes should bring a positive attitude as well as football cleats, tennis shoes and comfortable workout shorts.

Quarterbacks should also bring one football with their name or school written on the ball.

The cost is $25 per camper.

There will also be sign-ups for the youth league at the camp.

And, one further note: junior high official football practice begins Monday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m.