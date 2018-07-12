New gridiron at Miami Trace H.S.

The new football field turf at Miami Trace High School is nearly complete. Above is a look at the south half of the field on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Work continues on the new high school in the background and the entrance to the new school. There is a girls’ soccer scrimmage at home on Monday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. and a varsity football scrimmage will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11 vs. Waverly at 10 a.m. There will be a jamboree football game Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. on the new field against Westfall. There will be a boys’ varsity soccer match on the new field Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m., followed by the first girls’ soccer game on the field at 6:45 p.m. on the 21st. The opponent that evening is Circleville. The first varsity football game on the new field will be the season-opener Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. against Circleville.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald