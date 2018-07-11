FCS basketball camp July 23-26

Fayette Christian School’s boys basketball coach, Gary Shaffer, has announced a camp upcoming a bit later this month.

The camp will be held Monday, July 23 through Thursday, July 26, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. each day.

The camp is for kids who will be in grades 6-12 this upcoming school year. The cost is $20 per participant.

You can contact Coach Shaffer at 740-505-7809 or 740-335-7731.

There will be a soccer camp at the Fayette Christian School that will run Monday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 2. It will be held on those days from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Contact coach Tony Garren at 740-606-3562 or call the school at 740-335-7262 for more information.

The Fayette Christian School golf tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 15.

The tournament will be held at Buckeye Hills with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Contact Coach Shaffer for more information.