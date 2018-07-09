WCH All-Stars win District 8 title

FAIRBORN — For the second time in as many days, the Washington C.H. 12-year-old all-stars made the trip to Fairborn’s Little League Sunday complex to take on Fairborn, this time for the District 8 championship.

On Saturday, Washington C.H. defeated Fairborn, 11-0.

On Sunday, it was Washington C.H. again rolling, this time 16-0 over the host team.

Washington C.H. will begin play in the Little League State tournament Saturday, July 21 in North Canton, Ohio.

Washington C.H. used three pitchers in the game Sunday.

John Wall started and pitched two innings with five strikeouts, no walks and one hit batsman.

Bryce Yeazel pitched the third inning with two strikeouts and one infield hit allowed.

Also in the third inning, the Fairborn baserunner was thrown out trying to steal second. That play went from catcher Brady Armstong to Wall at second.

Justin Robinson pitched the fourth inning for Washington C.H. He walked the first batter, but then struck out the next three to end the game.

Washington C.H. scored all the runs they would need with five in the first.

They scored six in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.

Wall led off the game with a walk and went to second on a passed ball.

With one out, Armstrong drove in Wall with a single.

Isaiah Haithcock hit the first of his three doubles on the day and both he and Armstrong scored on a double by Coleden May who would lead Washington C.H. with six rbi.

Evan Lynch reached on an error and Hunter Allen walked.

Yeazel grounded out, scoring Lynch.

In the second inning, Wall led off with a single to left field.

Robinson hit a comebacker to the pitcher, advancing Wall to second.

After advancing to third on a passed ball, Wall scored on an error.

Armstrong doubled and Haithcock doubled.

May drove both runners in with a double.

May went to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.

Lynch singled and Hunter Allen and Yeazel walked.

With Wall at bat, Lynch scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-0.

Wall had an infield hit that scored Allen, driving the score to 11-0.

In the top of the third, Armstrong started things off with a walk.

Haithcock hit into a fielder’s choice with Armstrong forced at second.

Haithcock moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on May’s fourth home run of the tournament.

Luke Crabtree singled, but the next two batters were retired, leaving the score 13-0.

Elijah Domigo had his team’s first hit and the first hit by any Washington C.H. opponent in the bottom of the third.

He was thrown out attempting to steal second on the aforementioned peg from Armstrong to Wall.

In the top of the fourth, Hunter Hinkley walked and Wall was hit by a pitch.

Both scored on a double by Haithcock.

May reached on an error that allowed Haithcock to score.

“I would like to thank the Little League board,” Washington C.H. manager Ryan May said. “The president, Tyler StClair. Without them, we would not be able to do this.

“I’d like to thank my coaches, Brian Yeazel and Greg Wall,” May said. “They both are great and they do a great job.

“We’ve got things figured out, roles figured out,” May said. “We have 13 really good baseball players. At times, we don’t even know who to put in. It’s a good problem to have, at times.

“I’d like to thank the parents for their dedication, always getting the kids where they need to be,” May said.

“So, we’re headed off to State in North Canton,” May said. “We drew District 6, which I’m expecting will be New Albany. We’re going to give it a go. I like our chances, I really do.”

May has coached this primary group of players for the past three years.

“I’m proud to be coaching these guys,” May said. “The sky’s the limit with this team. I am really confident with this team.”

Offensively for Washington C.H.: John Wall, 2-2, 3 runs, 1 bb, 1 rbi, hbp; Justin Robinson, 0-3; Brady Armstrong, 2-3, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 bb, 3 runs; Isaiah Haithcock, 3-4, 3 2b, 2 rbi, 4 runs; Coleden May, 3-3, 1 home run, 2 2b, 6 rbi; Evan Lynch, 1-1, roe, 2 runs; Hunter Allen, 0-0, 2 bb, 1 run; Bryce Yeazel, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Will Miller, 0-2; Gabe Wightman, 0-1; Hunter Hinkley, 0-0, 1 bb; Corbin Melvin, 0-1; Luke Crabtree, 1-1.

RHE

W 562 3xx — 16 10 1

F 000 0xx — 0 1 3

WASHINGTON C.H. 12-YEAR-OLD ALL-STARS, 2018 DISTRICT 8 CHAMPIONS — The team stands at home plate after receiving their championship pins following a 16-0 win over Fairborn Sunday, July 8. (front, l-r); Corbin Melvin, Hunter Hinkley, Will Miller, Bryce Yeazel, Justin Robinson, John Wall; (middle, l-r); Hunter Allen, Brady Armstrong, Gabe Wightman, Isaiah Haithcock, Evan Lynch, Coleden May, Luke Crabtree; (back, l-r); coach Greg Wall, manager Ryan May and coach Brian Yeazel. Bryce Yeazel delivers a pitch for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during the District 8 championship game against Fairborn at Fairborn Sunday, July 8, 2018. Hunter Allen at bat for the Washington C.H. All-Stars during the District 8 championship game at Fairborn Sunday, July 8, 2018. Coleden May, right, receives a congratulatory hand from Colin McCloud of Fairborn after May's fourth home run of the tournament Sunday, July 8, 2018 in Fairborn. Isaiah Haithcock delivers one of his three doubles for the Washington C.H. All-Stars in the District 8 championship game against Fairborn Sunday, July 8, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Pummel Fairborn, 16-0