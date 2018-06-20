Turf being installed on MT’s new football field

Work progresses on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Above, workers lay another section of turf Wednesday afternoon, June 20, 2018. At left is the north end zone. “Miami Trace” will be painted on one end zone with “Panthers” on the other. The first soccer game to be played on the new field is a boys contest scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. against Circleville. The first varsity football game on the new field will be Friday, Aug. 24 against Circleville. (This does not include any soccer or football scrimmages on the new field.)

Work progresses on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Above, workers lay another section of turf Wednesday afternoon, June 20, 2018. At left is the north end zone. “Miami Trace” will be painted on one end zone with “Panthers” on the other. The first soccer game to be played on the new field is a boys contest scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. against Circleville. The first varsity football game on the new field will be Friday, Aug. 24 against Circleville. (This does not include any soccer or football scrimmages on the new field.) https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_MT-new-football-field-June-20-2018.jpg Work progresses on the new football field at Miami Trace High School. Above, workers lay another section of turf Wednesday afternoon, June 20, 2018. At left is the north end zone. “Miami Trace” will be painted on one end zone with “Panthers” on the other. The first soccer game to be played on the new field is a boys contest scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. against Circleville. The first varsity football game on the new field will be Friday, Aug. 24 against Circleville. (This does not include any soccer or football scrimmages on the new field.) Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald