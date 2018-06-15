Washington C.H. Little League Report

Washington C.H. Little League

Major Division

June 7, 2018

Corvette’s 20, Mustangers 3

Offensively for Corvette’s: John Wall had three hits, including a double and a triple; Lafe Coleman had three hits, including a triple and a double; Hunter Allen had three hits; Ryan Crowe had two hits, including a double; Alex Robinson had two singles and a double; Jamey Wamsley had two hits; Gabe Tayese hit double doubles and Lucas King had two hits.

Lafe Coleman and Ryan Crowe pitched for Corvette’s.

Offensively for Mustangers: Jakob Hoosier had a double and a walk; Tyler Ely had a walk; Shane Smith had two singles and Christian Heath had a single.

Mopars 16, Downtown Photo 7

Offensively for Mopars: Talon Freese, 1 single; Bryson Heath, 1 single, 1 double, 3 rbi; Landan StClair, 2 singles, 2 walks, 5 rbi; Trey Robinette, 2 singles, 1 walk, 1 rbi; Austin Brown, 1 single, 3 walks, 2 rbi; Xavier Lawhorn, 1 double, 1 rbi, 2 walks; Cooper Enochs, 1 triple, 3 rbi; Cody Moore, 3 singles, 2 rbi.

Trey Robinette was the winning pitcher for Mopars. Bryson Heath and Evan Colegrove also pitched for Mopars. Colegrove struck out seven batters.

Talon Freese’s hit was hit first of the season.

June 6, 2018

McDonald’s 5, Mopars 0

Evan Lynch was the winning pitcher for McDonald’s. Luke Crabtree also pitched for McDonald’s. They combined to throw a one-hitter.

Offensively for McDonald’s: Evan Lynch hit three singles; Isaiah Haithcock had two hits, including a double and Cooper Robertson had two hits.

Offensively for Mopars: Austin Brown had one hit and Landan StClair and Evan Colegrove each walked once.

Xavier Lawhorn and Cooper Enochs both pitched for Mopars.

“McDonald’s played outstanding defense and pitching combined for a one-hit shutout,” the coach of Mopars said.

Corvettes 8, Super Sport 2

John Wall was the winning pitcher for Corvettes, allowing two hits. Hunter Allen and Lucas King also pitched for Corvettes.

Offensively for Corvettes: Lucas King, 1 single; John Wall, 1 triple; Lafe Coleman, 1 single, 1 triple; Hunter Allen, 2 singles; Ryan Crowe, 1 single; Alex Robinson, 1 double.

Offensively for Super Sport: Bryce Yeazel, 1 hit; Aden Osborne, 1 hit, 1 sacrifice; Justin Robinson, 1 hit; Mikey Yoho, 1 hit.

Justin Robinson pitched three innings for Super Sport, striking out four and Bryce Yeazel struck out five in two innings on the mound.

June 4, 2018

Super Sport 15, Mustangers 0

Offensively for Super Sport: Bryce Yeazel, 3 hits, including 1 double; Aden Osborne, 3 hits; Justin Robinson, 2 doubles; Coleden May, 2 hits, including 1 double; Frank Maddux, 1 double.

Coleden May was the winning pitcher, with seven strikeouts over three innings.

Connor Guthrie pitched one inning with one strikeout.

Offensively for Mustangers, Josiah Whitt singled and walked; Jakob Hoosier singled and walked and Tyler Ely had a double and a walk.

Will Miller, Shane Smith and Jakob Hoosier pitched for Mustangers.

Corvettes 14, Downtown Photo 9

Offensively for Corvettes: John Wall, 2 doubles, 1 triple; Lafe Coleman, 2 singles, 1 double; Alex Robinson, 1 single, 1 double; Jamey Wamsby, 1 triple, 1 double; Gabe Tayese, 3 singles, 1 triple; Kyler Vernier, 1 single; Andrew Ingram-Shaw, 1 single.

Pitchers for Corvettes were Ryan Crowe and Hunter Allen.

June 1, 2018

Mopars lost, 4-3

Offensively for Mopars: Gavin Coffman, 1 double, 1 walk, 1 run; Landan StClair, 1 hit, 1 rbi; Xavier Lawhorn, 1 double, 1 run; Bryson Heath, 1 hit, 2 rbi.

Xavier Lawhorn and Cooper Enochs pitched for Mopars.

Coaches comments: “Amazing back and forth game (with) great pitching from both teams.”

Mopars played short-handed with only eight players.

May 23, 2018

Mopars won, 21-6

Offensively for Mopars: Austin Brown, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bryson Heath, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Trey Robinette, 2 hits, 2 walks, 3 rbi; Evan Colegrove, 1 hit, 4 walks, 1 rbi; Landan StClair, 3 hits, including 2 doubles, 4 rbi; Xavier Lawhorn, 2 hits, 1 walk, 4 rbi.

Bryson Heath was the winning pitcher. Landan StClair pitched in relief.

Minor Division

June 7, 2018

Quali-Tee lost, 15-8

Offensively for Quali-Tee, Channing Whiteman hit a home run and Casen Snyder hit a home run.

June 6, 2018

Herron Financial 17, Quali-Tee 7

Offensively for Herron Financial: Quinton Marine hit two home runs; Sam Pfeifer hit a home run and a double; Kiontae Tyree hit two home runs; Jeston Everhart hit a triple; Jackson Everhart hit a triple.

Offensively for Quali-Tee: Jack Haden hit a double; Savannah Rose hit a triple and Corbin Evans hit a triple.

Merchant’s Bank won, 9-7

Offensively for Merchant’s Bank: Liam Alsop, 3 for 3 with two home runs; Hunter Mick, 2 for 3 with a triple and a home run; Wyatt Sever, 2 for 3 with a double; Matthew Alsop was 2 for 3 and Aedann Lawwell was 2 for 2 with a double.

June 4, 2018

Elks 11, Quali-Tee 5

Offensively for Elks: Charles Snodgrass, 1 double; Aiden White, 1 double; Xaiden Sword, 1 triple, 2 doubles; Jacob Hays Jr., 1 double, 1 home run; Bryson Wright, 1 double; James Bunch, 1 double.

Offensively for Quali-Tee: Channing Whiteman, 1 home run; Casen Snyder, 1 triple.

Gavin Chaffins turned an unassisted double play for Quali-Tee.

Herron Financial 9, Merchant’s Bank 6

Offensively for Herron Financial, Kiontae Tyree hit a home run and a double; Quinton Marine hit a triple.

Offensively for Merchant’s Bank, Matticks Hernandez, 2 for 3 with a double; Zi Davis, 2 for 3 with a double; Cooper Armstrong, 2 for 3; Liam Alsop, 2 for 3; Wyatt Sever, 1 double; Aedan Lawwell, 2 for 2.