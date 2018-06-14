Hughes, Nitros off to best start in 11 years

The Wellsville Nitros begin the New York Collegiate Baseball League with an 8-2 record and are in first place in the Western Division by 2.5 games.

The NYCBL Power Rankings came out and the Nitros saw themselves sitting in first out of 12 ball clubs.

The Nitros are powered by their head coach Tucker Hughes.

“We have surrounded our environment with elite people,” Hughes said. “When you’re around elite individuals you become elite. We are very excited about this ball club. We have yet to play our best game which means we can only get better from here. We have a bunch of the grittiest, most resilient group of boys I’ve ever been around. They all have one goal in mind.”

The Wellsville Nitros Intern, Jamey Vinnick, said it best.

“Pretty clearly (Wellsville is the) best team in the league over the last 10 games. Everything is clicking, and manager Tucker Hughes clearly knows what he’s doing, night in and night out.”

You can follow the Wellsville Nitros on Facebook or through the Wellsville Nitros website.