A youth tennis camp, ran by Washington High School girls’ tennis coach Samantha Leach, was held Monday through Wednesday of this week on the courts at Gardner Park. Above are the kids in grades K-3 who took part.

A youth tennis camp, ran by Washington High School girls’ tennis coach Samantha Leach, was held Monday through Wednesday of this week on the courts at Gardner Park. Above are the kids in grades K-3 who took part. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_Little-Lion-K-through-3-tennis-camp-6-14-2018.jpg A youth tennis camp, ran by Washington High School girls’ tennis coach Samantha Leach, was held Monday through Wednesday of this week on the courts at Gardner Park. Above are the kids in grades K-3 who took part. Courtesy photo