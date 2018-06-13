Eight local players named all-District in baseball

The All-District baseball teams for 2018 have been released.

Eight student-athletes from Fayette County were among the honorees.

Division I, which does not have many schools in the Southeast District, were included with the Division II players.

Recent graduates Brady Wallace of Miami Trace High School and Kenny Arboleda of Washington High School, were named First Team, All-SE District.

A member of the Class of 2019, Drew Batson of Miami Trace was named First Team, All-SE District.

Recent graduate Heath Cockerill of Miami Trace and a member of the Class of 2019, Tyler Rood of Washington, were among those named to the Second Team, All-SE District.

Eli Ruth and Nick Barrett, both recent graduates of Washington High School, were named Honorable Mention, All-SE District.

Darby Tyree, a recent graduate of Miami Trace High School, was named Honorable Mention, All-SE District.

North Division I & II

First Team, All-SE District

Hunter Hardy, Sheridan; Brady Wallace, Miami Trace; Garrett Gray, Circleville; Kenny Arboleda, Washington; Luke Magulac, Hillsboro; Cody Anderson, Logan Elm; Austin McCafferty, Fairfield Union; Jake Mancini, Circleville; Drew Batson, Miami Trace

Coach of the Year: Brian Bigam, Circleville

North Division I & II

Second Team, All-SE District

Austin Nunemaker, Westfall; Gage Sisek, Logan; Ethan Watson, Hillsboro; Luke Hanson, Sheridan; Tyler Rood, Washington; Andrew Barnhart, Circleville; Jon Hillberry, Fairfield Union; Heath Cockerill, Miami Trace; Evan Huffman, Logan Elm

North Division I & II

Honorable Mention, All-SE District

Cymon Rooker, Logan; Payton Bell, Hillsboro; Nathan Campolo, Sheridan; Hayden Higgenbotham, Logan Elm; Eli Ruth, Washington; Sam Frazier, Westfall; Nick Barrett, Washington; Tyler Wolfe, Fairfield Union; Ben Miller, n/a; Brad Henry, Circleville; Darby Tyree, Miami Trace; Jayden Hammond, Westfall

South Division I & II

First Team, All-SE District

Harley Patterson, Unioto; Isaac Beam, Zane Trace; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; A.J. Corbin, Chillicothe; Corbin Alkire, Marietta; Nate Trainer, Athens; J.D. Blevins, Unioto; Clayton Howell, Waverly; Cam Farley, Zane Trace

Coach of the Year: Tony Taylor, Unioto

South Division I & II

Second Team, All-SE District

Carson DeBoard, Unioto; Talon Osborne, Waverly; Nick Ooten, Unioto; Chad Ison, Zane Trace; Carson Baker, Athens; Connor Mathis, Chillicothe; Rece Lonas, Athens; Jeffrey Harper, Vinton County; Andy Merckle, Alexander

South Division I & II

Honorable Mention, All-SE District

Jake Reed, Waverly; Ryan Burns, Unioto; Braden Simms, Gallia Academy; Jeremy Lambert, Zane Trace; Brett Gandee, Warren; Kendall Neal, Jackson; Bailey Bartoe, Vinton County; Brady Vincent, Marietta; Zach Coats, Chillicothe; Easton McCollum, Athens; Heath Hill, Marietta; Brent Lewis, Jackson