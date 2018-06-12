Six from Fayette County receive all-District softball honors

The Division II All-District softball team for 2018 has been released.

Six student-athletes from Fayette County were among those recognized.

Jessica Camp of Miami Trace was named First Team, All-District.

Maddy Jenkins of Washington and Olivia Wolffe of Miami Trace were named Second Team, All-District.

Lilly Cowman and Maddison Osborn of Washington and Kaylee Hauck of Miami Trace were named Honorable Mention, All-District.

Raylene Hammond of Jackson was named the Southeast District Division II Player of the Year.

Shane Wolford of Jackson was named the Southeast District Division II Coach of the Year.

Division II

First Team, All-SE District

Raylene Hammond, Jackson; Taylor Pagan, Sheridan; Kalicia Doles, Waverly; Sarah Moats, Circleville; Shayla Munyan, Fairfield Union; Mariah Ridgeway, Jackson; Darian Radabaugh, Vinton County; Diamond Decker, Warren; Sha Ford, Circleville; Layona Davis, New Lexington; Kaitlyn Sturgeon, Sheridan; Mayci Marshall, Logan Elm; Gracie Casto, Athens; Bailie Young, Gallia Academy; Hannah Robinson, Waverly; Jessica Camp, Miami Trace; Bailey Harris, New Lexington; Beckley Smith, McClain.

SE District Player of the Year: Raylene Hammond, Jackson

Coach of the Year: Shane Wolford, Jackson

Division II

Second Team, All-SE District

Hallie Pinkerton, Unioto; Sarah Greenlee, Warren; Audrey Corzine, Chillicothe; Maddy Jenkins, Washington; Laiykn Teasley, Fairfield Union; Jordan Banks, Jackson; Hailey Robinson, Waverly; Hailey Hott, Unioto; Hunter Cupley, Gallia Academy; Kyellee Sipple, Gallia Academy; Sydney Campolo, Sheridan; Olivia Wolffe, Miami Trace; Kaylee Stevenson, McClain; Lexi Parsons, Logan Elm; Jocie Fisher, Unioto; Elianna Tuppercer, Athens; Sierrra Somerville, River Valley; Riley Moberly, Hillsboro

Division II

Honorable Mention, All-SE District

Kailyn Sharp, Athens; Shalyn Reffitt, Vinton County; Alex Barnes, River Valley; Arika Barr, Gallia Academy; Elisabeth Williams, Warren; Melanie Clum, Sheridan; Lilly Cowman, Washington; Kayla Forsythe, Fairfield Union; Abby Keaton, Circleville; Sydney Wickline, Circleville; Kirsten Blair, Waverly; Ashton Snider, Fairfield Union; Avery Grayson, Warren; Haley Patterson, Jackson; Kaylee Hauck, Miami Trace; Brookesanne Barnett, Vinton County; Kendall Pollard, McClain; Maddison Osborn, Washington