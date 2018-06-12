Washington C.H. Little League report

Washington C.H. Little League Standings

Majors

Corvettes 9-1

Super Sport-7-3

McDonald’s 6-3

Downtown Photo 5-4

Mopars-5-4

Mustanger- 2-7

First State 0-9

Minors

Herron Financial 13-0

Elk 7-6

Jr Fireman 7-6

Merchants 6-7

Quali-T 0-12

Washington C.H. Little League Results

May 25, 2018

Minor Division

Elks won, 15-13

Offensively for the Elks: John Matson, 1 grand slam home run; Aiden White, 2 grand slam home runs; James Bunch, 1 double; Jacob Hays, 1 triple.

Merchant’s 14, Quali-Tee 8

Offensively for Merchant’s: Liam Alsop, 2 doubles; Cooper Armstrong, 4 for 4 with 2 doubles; Hunter Mick, 4 for 4 with a home run; Aziah Davis, 2 for 4 with a home run; Matticks Hernandez, 2 for 4 with a double.

Offensively for Quali-Tee: Brian Wood hit a triple and Gavin Chaffin hit a triple.

Major Division

May 29, 2018

McDonald’s 11, Corvettes 1

Evan Lynch was the winning pitcher for McDonald’s.

Offensively for McDonald’s, Lynch hit a single and a triple; Blake Bagheri, 1 hit; Griffin Dawes, 3 hits; Isaiah Haithcock, 2 hits; Cooper Robertson, 1 hit and Logan Clevenger, 1 hit.

Offensively for Corvettes, Lucas King, 1 hit; Hunter Allen, 2 hits; Ryan Crowe, 1 hit and Jacob McConkey, 1 hit.

The pitchers for Corvettes were Ryan Crowe, Alex Robinson and Kyler Vernier.

May 29, 2018

Super Sport 22, First State Bank 6

Offensively for First State Bank:

Javin Baker, 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, 1 walk; Bailee Dunn, 2 for 2, 1 run scored, 1 walk; Theron McCracken, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Isaiah Wilson, 1 for 2, 1 double; Eli Wilson, 1 for 3, 2 rbi.

Bailee Dunn and Javin Baker pitched for First State Bank.

Offensively for Super Sport:

Bryce Yeazel, 2 hits, 1 walk; Aiden Osborne, 1 hit, hit by pitch, 3 walks; Justin Robinson, 2 hits, including a double, 1 walk, was hit by a pitch; Coleden May, 2 triples, hit by pitch; Hunter Hinkley, 2 hits, hit by pitch, 1 walk; Connor Guthrie, 2 hits, 1 walk; Michael Yoho, 2 hits; Andrew Young, 2 hits; Donnell Tressler, 1 hit.

Pitching for Super Sport, Hunter Hinkley, 2 innings, 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts; Michael Yoho, 1 inning, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts; Connor Guthire, 1 inning, 3 earned runs, 2 strikeouts.

Minor Division

Herron Financial 19, Merchant’s 8

Offensively for Herron Financial, Quinton Marin, 1 home run; Sam Pfeifer, 2 doubles; Kiontae Tyree, 1 double.

Offensively for Merchant’s: Cooper Armstrong, 3 for 3 with a double; Matticks Hernandez, 2 for 3; Liam Alsop, 2 for 3 with a home run; Wyatt Sever, 2 for 3; Matthew Alsop, 2 for 3; Lexi Dawson, 2 for 3.

May 29, 2018

Elks won, 7-6

Offensively for Elks, Aiden White hit a home run and James Bunch hit a home run and a double.

May 31, 2018

Herron Financial 19, Quali-Tee 4

Offensively for Herron Financial: Quinton Marine, 1 home run, 2 doubles; Chase Trent, 1 double; Sam Pfeifer, 1 double; Kiontae Tyree, 1 double.

Offensively for Quali-Tee: Gavin Chaffin, 1 double; Savannah Rose, 1 double.

Merchant’s won, 44-6

Offensively for Merchant’s: Matticks Hernandez, 1 double, 1 home run; Hunter Mick, 2 home runs; Zi Davis, 1 home run; Liam Alsop, 1 triple, 1 home run.

June 1, 2018

Merchant’s won, 20-4

Offensively for Merchant’s: Liam Alsop, 3 hits; Cooper Armstrong, 4 hits, including a home run; Hunter Mick, 3 hits, including a triple; Zi Davis, 3 hits, including a double and a home run; Matticks Hernandez, 4 hits; Wyatt Sever, 2 hits.

Major Division

Super Sport 4, Mopars 3

Offensively for Super Sport: Bryce Yeazel, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 runs scored; Aiden Osborne, 1 hit, 1 run scored; Coleden May, 1 hit 1 walk, 1 rbi, 1 run scored; Connor Guthrie, 1 walk, 1 rbi.

Pitching for Super Sport, Bryce Yeazel pitched 5.1 innings with 8 strikeouts; Hunter Hinkley pitched 1.2 innings with 4 strikeouts.

McDonald’s lost, 9-1

Offensively for McDonald’s, Cooper Robertson had one hit and drove in one run; Luke Crabtree went 1 for 3.

Pitcher’s for McDonald’s were; Luke Crabtree, Cooper Robertson and Griffin Dawes.