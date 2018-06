Rosters set for Dist. 8 all-star teams

The Washington C.H. Little League has announced the rosters for the 2018 District Eight all-star teams.

Again this year, there are three teams competing for the District Eight championship and a berth in the State tournament.

10 year olds:

Aden Osborne, Super Sport; Andrew Young, Super Sport; Austin Brown, Mopars; Cooper Enochs, Mopars; Cam Morton, Mustangers; Lucas King, Corvettes; Kyler Vernier, Corvettes; Noah Haithcock, McDonald’s; Cooper Robertson, McDonald’s; Javin Baker, First State Bank; Kaden Bryant, Downtown Photo; Luke Armstrong, Downtown Photo; John Queen, Downtown Photo

Alternates: Westin Dawes, McDonald’s; Donnel Tressler, Super Sport

11 year olds:

Landan StClair, Mopars; Trey Robinette, Mopars; Gavin Coffman, Mopars; Xavier Lawhorn, Mopars; Cody Moore, Mopars; Bryson Heath, Mopars; Jakob Hoosier, Mustangers; Tyler Ely, Mustangers; Alex Robinson, Corvettes; Lafe Coleman, Corvettes; Connor Guthrie, Super Sport

Alternates: Brysin Humphrey, Mopars; Brendon Peters, Downtown Photo; Frank Maddux, Super Sport

12 year olds:

Will Miller, Mustangers; Hunter Allen, Corvettes; John Wall, Corvettes; Bryce Yeazel, Super Sport; Justin Robinson, Super Sport; Coleden May, Super Sport; Hunter Hinkley, Super Sport; Isaiah Haithcock, McDonald’s; Luke Crabtree, McDonald’s; Evan Lynch, McDonald’s; Corbin Melvin, Downtown Photo; Brady Armstrong, Downtown Photo; Gabe Wightman, Downtown Photo

Alternates:

Garrett Zimmerman, Downtown Photo; Christian Heath, Mustangers