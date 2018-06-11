FAC salutes top tennis players

The Frontier Athletic Conference recognized its top tennis players for 2018 at the first-ever spring sports banquet held May 21. (front, l-r); Gabe Gilliland, Hillsboro; Grant Kuhlwein, Washington; Jack Luebbe, Washington; Paul Natzschka, Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Blake Wyatt, Jackson; Jordan Behm, Washington and from Miami Trace, Johnathan Allen, Matt Fender and Adam Ginn. Fender was named the Player of the Year in the FAC.

