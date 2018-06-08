Washington C.H. Little League Report

Washington C.H. Little League results

Major Division

May 18, 2018

Downtown Photo 22, First State Bank 0

Offensively for Downtown Photo, Luke Armstrong, Gabe Wightman and Brady Armstrong each hit a triple.

Corbin Melvin went 5 for 5 at the plate, one of his hits being a double.

Pitching for Downtown Photo, Melvin struck out three batters and Armstrong struck out five.

Mopars 10, McDonald’s 4

Offensively for Mopars, Landan St.Clair went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored; Bryson Heath hit a home run, walked twice and scored three runs; Gavin Coffman was 2 for 4 with one run scored and Cody Moore was 2 for 3.

Cooper Enochs was the winning pitcher. Trey Robinette also pitched for Mopars.

The Mopars broke a 4-4 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Defensively, the Mopars had no errors.

May 23, 2018

First State Bank lost, 21-6

For First State Bank, Bailee Dunn was 2 for 3 with a walk; Charles Souther went 2 for 3 with a run scored; Pheonix Williams was 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored; Isaiah Wilson, 2 for 3; Theron McCracken, 2 for 3.

Bailee Dunn, Javin Baker, Charles Souther and Austin Cottrell were the pitchers for First State Bank.

May 22, 2018

Corvettes 10, Mopars 3

Corvettes improved to 6-0 with the win.

Offensively for Corvettes, John Wall, two singles; Lafe Coleman, 3 singles; Hunter Allen, 3 singles; Ryan Crowe, 2 singles; Alex Robinson, 1 single; Jamey Wamsley, 1 single, Kyler Vernier, 2 singles; Gabe Tayese, 1 single.

Pitching for Corvettes were John Wall and Ryan Crowe.

May 22, 2018

Downtown Photo 5, Mustangers 4

Offensively for Downtown Photo, Kaden Bryant, 1 single; Brady Armstrong, 2 triples; Walker Glispie, 1 triple; Herbie Queen, 1 triple; Brendon Peters, 1 double.

Offensively for Mustangers, Isaih Smith, 1 single; Cam Morton, 2 singles, 1 rbi; Jakob Hoosier, 1 single, 2 rbi; Jo Whitt, 1 single

May 23, 2018

McDonald’s 3, Super Sport 2

Luke Crabtree pitched five innings for McDonald’s and had the game-winning rbi.

Isaiah Haithcock led off the sixth for McDonald’s with a double and scored the winning run on Crabtree’s hit.

Evan Lynch was the winning pitcher for McDonald’s.

Offensively for Super Sport, Bryce Yeazel had two singles, Justin Robinson had one single and Coledon May had one single.

Justin Robinson, Coledon May, Bryce Yeazel and Hunter Hinkley were the pitchers for Super Sport.

May 24, 2018

Corvettes 24, First State Bank 1

Offensively for Corvettes, Lucas King, 3 singles; John Wall, 1 single; Lafe Coleman, 2 singles, 1 triple; Hunter Allen, 2 singles; Alex Robinson, 2 singles; Jamey Wamsley, 3 singles; Gabe Tayese, 3 singles; Kyler Vernier, 2 singles.

Hunter Allen was the winning pitcher for Corvettes, with one strikeout.

Alex Robinson had one strikeout, Kyler Vernier had two strikeouts and Andrew Ingram-Shaw had one strikeout.

Offensively for First State Bank, Bailee Dunn, 1 single; Elijah Wilson, 1 single, 1 rbi; Charles Souther, 1 single; Austin Cottrill, 1 single.

Pitching for First State Bank were Elijah Wilson, Isaiah Wilson and Charles Souther.

May 24, 2018

McDonald’s 6, Mustangers 4

Isaiah Haithcock was the winning pitcher and hit a solo home run and a triple for McDonald’s.

Cooper Robertson pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for McDonald’s.

Offensively for McDonald’s, Luke Crabtree had two singles and Noah Haithcock hit two singles.

Offensively for Mustangers, Will Miller had two singles, Christian Heath had two singles; Tyler Ely had one single and two walks and Jo Whitt had one double and two rbi.

Tyler Ely started on the mound for Mustangers and Christian Heath pitched in relief.

Cam Morton turned a double play in the fourth inning for Mustangers.

May 25, 2018

Super Sport 3, Downtown Photo 2 (Game 1)

Downtown Photo 3, Super Sport 2 (Game 2)

Super Sport played Downtown Photo in a doubleheader.

The teams split the twin-bill, both winning by a score of 3-2.

In the game that Super Sport won, Frank Maddux drove in the game-winning run.

Coledon May struck out 13 for Super Sport.

Bryce Yeazel got the win in relief for Super Sport.

Offensively for Super Sport, Coledon May, 1 single; Connor Guthire, 2 singles; Michael Yoho, 1 single; Cameron Jones, 1 single; Frank Maddux, 1 single.

Offensively for Downtown Photo, Gabe Wightman was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Brady Armstrong pitched four innings for Downtown Photo, striking out 11 batters. Corbin Melvin pitched one inning, striking out two.

In the game that Downtown Photo won, Brady Armstrong hit a walk-off home run.

Corbin Melvin got the win on the mound, with nine strikeouts.

Offensively for Super Sport, Justin Robinson, 1 double, 1 triple; Bryce Yeazel, 1 single; Hunter Hinkley, 1 single.

Bryce Yeazel started on the hill, striking out nine.

Justin Robinson also pitched for Super Sport.

Minor Division

Elks won, 11-10

For the Elks, John Matson hit an inside-the-park home run. Balen Helsel hit a double and Xaiden Sword had the game-winning single.

Quali-T lost, 9-8

Offensively for Quali-Tee, Channing Whiteman hit a triple and Gabin Chaffin hit a double.

May 24, 2018

Herron Financial 18, Elks 4

Offensively for Herron Financial, Kiontae Tyree, 2 doubles; Levi Carson, 1 double; Sam Pfeifer, 1 double, 1 home run.

Offensively for the Elks, Xaiden Sword hit a double.

Jr. Firemen 15, Quali-Tee 11

Offensively for Jr. Firemen, Kenny Muncy hit one home run and one triple; Collin Everhart hit one home run; Gunner Robertson, 5-5; June Maddux, 4-4; Zander Lyons, 4-4.

Offensively for Quali-Tee, Brian Woods hit a triple.