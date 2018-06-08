FAC honors top track athletes

The Frontier Athletic Conference honored its top track and field athletes for 2018 at the conference’s first-ever spring sports banquet on May 21. All of the above student-athletes won their respect events to earn First Team, All-FAC recognition. In the front row, fifth from left, Noah Wiseman of Miami Trace, the 200-meter dash champion; in the middle row, at left is Washington’s Caleb Rice, 110-meter hurdle champion; in the middle, second from right is Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman, 300-meter hurdle champion and next to him is Miami Trace’s Wes Seyfang, discus throw champion. In the back row, the first person on the left is Washington’s Brandon Underwood, 800-meter champion.

The Frontier Athletic Conference honored its top track and field athletes for 2018 at the conference’s first-ever spring sports banquet on May 21. All of the above student-athletes won their respect events to earn First Team, All-FAC recognition. In the front row, fifth from left, Noah Wiseman of Miami Trace, the 200-meter dash champion; in the middle row, at left is Washington’s Caleb Rice, 110-meter hurdle champion; in the middle, second from right is Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman, 300-meter hurdle champion and next to him is Miami Trace’s Wes Seyfang, discus throw champion. In the back row, the first person on the left is Washington’s Brandon Underwood, 800-meter champion. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_1st-team-FAC-boys-track-2018.jpg The Frontier Athletic Conference honored its top track and field athletes for 2018 at the conference’s first-ever spring sports banquet on May 21. All of the above student-athletes won their respect events to earn First Team, All-FAC recognition. In the front row, fifth from left, Noah Wiseman of Miami Trace, the 200-meter dash champion; in the middle row, at left is Washington’s Caleb Rice, 110-meter hurdle champion; in the middle, second from right is Miami Trace’s Jaden Haldeman, 300-meter hurdle champion and next to him is Miami Trace’s Wes Seyfang, discus throw champion. In the back row, the first person on the left is Washington’s Brandon Underwood, 800-meter champion. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald