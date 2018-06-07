Former MT grad Hughes coaching in New York

The Wellsville Nitros, led by Coach Tucker Hughes, began the New York Collegiate Baseball League on fire.

The Nitros set the tone with their bats leading the NYCBL in runs scored.

The Nitros are led by NYCBL home run leader, John Benevolent and RBI leader, Grayson Williams.

The Nitros are powered by their strong culture set by head coach, Tucker Hughes.

“This is the grittiest, toughest, most resilient group of young men I have ever been around,” Hughes said. “Every day is a championship day and all we do is compete at everything we do.”

The Wellsville Nitros currently are tied for first in the Western Division and the entire NYCBL.

“The entire city of Wellsville has high expectations for this year’s baseball club due to the power hitting and depth in the pitching staff,” Hughes said.

Hughes and the Nitros look to continue their hot streak heading into the next stretch of games.

Editor’s note: Hughes is a 2011 graduate of Miami Trace High School. Hughes played in college for Ohio Dominican University and Ohio Valley University. Hughes also played for the Queen City Legends collegiate summer baseball program where he ranks in the top five all-time in earned run average, innings pitched, strikeouts and appearances.

Hughes coached the Columbus Saberkats, a travel baseball team based in Columbus, in 2015. In 2016, Hughes coached at Miami Trace.

