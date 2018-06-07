Cougars 12u win Lebanon tournament

Over the recent Memorial Day Weekend, the Cougars 12u softball team won the tournament title in Lebanon. The Cougars began with a 10-1 loss to the Mason Meteors. They bounced back to defeat the Lebanon Raptors, 7-2. On the second day of the tournament, the Cougars beat the Raptors again, this time 9-0. They then avenged an earlier setback to the Meteors, 4-3. In the championship game, the Cougars took on and defeated the Little Miami Lightning, 9-4. (front, l-r); Coach Chasity Thomas, Eowyn Brown, Emily Bonecutter, Kalana Smith, Hallie Reveal, Brooklyn Riggs; (back, l-r); Coach Shawn Smith, Adriel White, Trinity Smith, Delaney Thomas, Kinsey Gilliland, Calleigh Wead-Salmi, Addison Knisley and Coach Mike Reveal

