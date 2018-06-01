Creamer 11th at State in 300 hurdles

COLUMBUS — Miami Trace junior Macy Creamer made her State track and field tournament debut at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of The Ohio State University Friday afternoon.

Creamer competed in the 300-meter hurdles semifinals, placing 11th out of 18 competitors with a time of 46.19.

“She came in as the No. 16 seed,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “She ended up 11th in the state as a junior. We couldn’t have been more excited.

“She ran her best race of the year,” Noes said. “She set a new career PR (personal record). She broke her own school record. Whenever you can reach this level of competition up at the State track meet, and you run a race where you accomplish all of these things, it was a good day.

“I know that it’s not exactly where she wanted to be,” Noes said. “She wanted to come back (Saturday) and get a chance to run in the finals, but, my gosh, you can’t ask for any better effort out of a young lady than what we got out of Macy Creamer today. We were very, very proud of her.”

Creamer was pleased with her experience.

“It was awesome,” Creamer said. “The track felt super-fast. I was feeling good. I think I had a good start and a good finish. I’m happy with it.

“I did get my PR, which is what I wanted,” Creamer said. “I finished higher than I was seeded, so, I’m happy with that, too.”

Creamer is already looking forward to next season and hopefully making it back to Jesse Owens.

“Definitely,” Creamer said. “Hopefully on the podium, for sure.”

Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer strides after clearing a hurdle in the 300-meter semifinals at the Division II State track meet Friday, June 1, 2018 at The Ohio State University. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_Macy-Creamer-at-state-300-hurdles-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Macy Creamer strides after clearing a hurdle in the 300-meter semifinals at the Division II State track meet Friday, June 1, 2018 at The Ohio State University. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald