Heartfelt advice from Great Oaks grads

One advantage in being at a school district with four campuses is being able to hear four different student speakers at year-end Senior Ceremonies.

The speakers look back at their time at Great Oaks, look forward to the future, and often share heartfelt advice with their classmates. For instance:

“Not only have we learned about our career paths and received certifications, we have become family along the way. We have seen each other’s strengths and weakness. We were there for each other when we felt like we couldn’t pass that one test. We helped each other grow in ways we never thought possible. Laurel Oaks helped us grow into the people who not only could get a job, but who could succeed in their career.” Daizey Smith, Laurel Oaks Career Campus

“Many people say that it’s the journey, not the destination that matters most in life. Over the past two years, I’ve learned that they’re right; the journey really is the most important. The journey is what drives us, what motivates us to take the steps along the way. Because, fellow graduates, if not for the desire to achieve a different goal, none of us would be where we are today. Two years ago, each one of us chose to leave our comfort zones (at our home high schools) and to travel a path that led to a different destination.” Lauren Goodman, Live Oaks Career Campus

“Wayne Gretzky once said, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’…There are going to be times where we step out and take new and scary shots, and we won’t make them all. But through that, we’re going to grow and learn and gain experience. And that is so very valuable. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather take shots and miss most of them and only make a few, then play it safe and never take one shot in my entire life.” Maddie Kelch, Diamond Oaks Career Campus

“A multitude of learned lessons throughout the two years at Scarlet will continue to impact my life as it will for many of you. Lessons of kindness, endurance, commitment, and dependability. Learning to embrace each moment as a gift…Currently, we are given the gift of standing before our class and all of those who have been with us through our high school and Scarlet journey. Standing here, we know because of Scarlet we can give back to our communities. It does not matter where you come from, but how you navigate the bumpy road ahead of you.” Raequelle Harvey, Scarlet Oaks Career Campus

This year, 1191 young men and women completed their high school education at a Great Oaks campus and are ready for a career, college, and life. We’re proud of them and know that our communities will be better places to live because of them.

Harry Snyder is the president/CEO at Great Oaks Career Campuses.