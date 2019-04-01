Advocating for autism acceptance

Editor:

April is Autism Awareness Month. This year we would like our theme to be “Autism Acceptance.” We recognize that it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a child with autism to raise the consciousness of the village.

When my son was born it was 1 in 10,000. It is now 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 9 have a high functioning form called Asperger Syndrome. Two million individuals have autism, and a new case is born every 20 minutes. It will cost the average family $60,000 a year.

America, we are being challenged. It is time to tell our legislature our nation is being destroyed by this phantom.

What is it like for a child with autism in their own little world looking to fit in, to feel comfortable in their own skin? They come across as detached as an observer, not participating, having trouble with sensory, cognitive and social issues. They want to be accepted for their “rules.”

I could tell you in depth what living with an autistic is like. I’ve lived with my son for 30 years. Together, me, my husband and daughter have worked very hard to make Bob’s life fulfilling for him. We kept our faith, cherished Bob and focused on him as a human being that has issues that are different and will often throw us a curve, but always remembering his smile makes all the work worth it.

If you know a parent of an autistic or a child with autism, please take five minutes to tell them you support them, honor them, and above all, let them know they are in your prayers. I truly believe they are the Lord’s special children and they hold the secret of why we are here on earth. May God bless you.

On April 3 at 9 a.m. sharp, there will be a photo shoot on the Main Street side of the courthouse in Washington C.H. If you would like to participate and to support autism, please join us.

Thank you,

Rose Hazelbaker

Fayette County advocate for autism