Some things I’d like to see in my lifetime

This week, my friend and Troy Daily News sports department colleague Josh Brown is attending the San Diego Comic-Con, which, as near as I can tell, is a week-long celebration of comic books, science fiction and various other nerdy activities.

I assure you, I don’t use the word “nerdy” in a pejorative sense. I use it with love and affection, because Josh would be the first to tell you he is, in fact, a nerd, and loves all things nerd-related. For Josh, this is a lifelong dream and I can only imagine he’s in his own little nerd heaven right about now.

I am happy for Josh, because I know this is a lifelong dream of his. He’s been talking about going to this event since I first met him roughly 12 years ago.

It’s also got me thinking about things I’ve always wanted to attend, but have never had the chance to do so. It does bear mentioning that the one event I spent most of my life dreaming about attending — an Ohio State national championship football game — I was able to do three years ago. That I was able to watch my nephew Christopher on the field as a walk-on member of the team only made the event that much sweeter. That night can never be replicated.

However, that still leaves a lot of things left I’d like to see before my time on Earth comes to an end. Most of them, quite naturally, are sporting events. Here’s a list of events I hope to attend at some point in my life:

Wrestlemania

If an Ohio State national championship was tops on the list, this would have to be a close second. I was actually a professional wrestling fan before I was a football fan. While there has been an ebb and flow to my fandom — depending on the current quality of the product — I have never totally broken away from watching it.

I’m not a huge fan of what Vince McMahon currently is peddling, but I would enjoy being there for the sheer spectacle of it. Right now, attending a Wrestlemania would seem mostly a matter of geography. They’ve been held in the Midwest before — Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis — and I imagine if they ever return, I’ll make every effort to be there.

A Permian High School football game

When I was in high school, I read a book that changed my life. That book was Buzz Bissinger’s “Friday Night Lights” (you might have seen the movie or television series, which can’t come within a Hail Mary of touching the book, in my mind), the tale of a Texas high school football team. The book was so compelling and so well-written that I knew, at that moment, I wanted to spend the rest of my life as a sports writer and I wanted to have the opportunity to cover a successful high school football team.

Thanks to my job here, I’ve been able to see some tremendous high school football. However, I still feel that I need to one day pay homage to book that helped launch my career by attending a Permian High School football game.

The Summer Olympics

I’ve always enjoyed the Summer Olympics, but my interest was piqued in the past few years when my daughter took up the sport of pole vaulting. Sophie had never been interested in sports before this, and it was nearly impossible to get her to watch a sporting event with me. Lately, however, we find ourselves sitting in front of the television watching international track and field competitions, waiting for the pole vaulting.

The Summer Olympics are coming to Los Angeles in 2028. I’d love nothing more than for Sophie and I to be able to watch the Olympic pole vaulters together. If she could just go ahead and make the Olympic team as a pole vaulter, that would be even better, I suppose.

A Bonnie Tyler or Meat Loaf concert

I figure I should include at least one non-sporting event (and yes, I realize many of your purists wouldn’t consider Wrestlemania a sporting event). My musical tastes have always been … “eclectic” is a nice way of saying it, I suppose. In general, I don’t attend of lot of concerts, because sitting still and listening to music has never much appealed to my incredibly short attention span. That’s why I’ve always preferred sporting events — lots of moving parts to keep me entertained.

Meat Loaf and Bonnie Tyler, however, probably would be two exceptions to the rule. They are two of my favorite musical performers of all time.

Unfortunately, this may be the least likely of all the things on my list to actually happen. It’s not like either one of them are putting on nationwide tours every summer.

Still, though, like everything else on this list, I’ll continue to hope and dream.

