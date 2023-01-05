The book of Psalms: Praise ye the Lord

The book of Psalms is full of praises to God. Let us look at the last Psalm, the 150th Psalm.

The first verse says we are to praise Him in His sanctuary and in the firmament of His power. The second verse tells us why we are to praise Him. It is because of His mighty acts and according to His excellent greatness.

In verse three, four, and five, we are told which instruments we are to use. It says to praise with the sound of the trumpet, the psaltery and harp, the timbrel and dance, stringed instruments and organs, loud cymbals.

In the sixth and last verse, we find who is to praise Him, and I quote Psalms 150:6, “Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.”

What a beautiful way to end the book of Psalms. Thirteen times, we find “praise ye the Lord!” Every breath comes from God. Have you thanked Him today?

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-.jpeg