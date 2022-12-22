II Peter 3:9, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

We see first God is willing for all people to repent and not to perish.

After we are born into God’s family, He has a particular place and purpose for our life. He also will give power and provision to carry out His will for our lives. Someone has said that where he guides, He will provide. How are you to find God’s will for your life?

Look at Romans 12:1 & 2, “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”

Won’t you find God’s will for your life?

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

