Celebrating the true meaning of Christmas

All through my life I have looked forward to Dec. 25 when we could celebrate Christmas. As a child it was all about getting gifts. We used to get the Sears special addition Christmas catalog and go through it until we almost wore out the pages looking for what we wanted to see under the tree on Christmas morning.

As I got older I started giving gifts to other family members and found that I enjoyed giving as much as receiving them. For many years Christmas became a time for feasting, giving and receiving gifts, and our family getting together. Then there came a time when I started to feel that Christmas had a much deeper and much more significant purpose in my life. There were people that wanted to change the name of Christmas to Xmas and others that would have severe depression during the Christmas season. The nativity scenes were attacked and hateful people not only wanted to change the name but they wanted to completely do away with the meaning of Christmas. What is so bad about celebrating the birth of the Messiah?

John 1:1; “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

John is saying that before the beginning of time, the Word was with God who was the creator of all things. Jesus was the Word John is talking about and His existence was before anything was created. We are celebrating the fact that God sent Him to earth as a baby born in a manger. He was the very Word of God in the flesh bringing us the light of truth. So why would anyone want to do away with that?

John 1:4-5; “In Him, (Jesus), was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it. People who do not desire truth are living in darkness and many of them are unable, in their current state of mind, to understand the truth. They just do not comprehend truth because they do not believe the truth. The truth is that Jesus is indeed the reason for the season and nothing can change the truth. So enjoy the celebration and know that we have received the greatest gift ever given to mankind. That gift is the Son of God, the Word of God made flesh and born in a manger! MERRY CHRISTMAS!

We are having a Christmas Eve, (tomorrow night), communion and candlelight service at 9 p.m. at the Gathering Place Church, 240 Courthouse Parkway, W.C.H., Oh. Come and join us for a few minutes as we recognize the truth of Christmas together. On Christmas day, (this Sunday), we will join together at 10:30 for a time of celebrating the gift given to us from our Heavenly Father.

