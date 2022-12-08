Sin of assumption: Taking things for granted

James 4:13 & 14, “Go to now, ye that say, To day or tomorrow we will go into such a city and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain; Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

The sin of assumption is taking things for granted. Many times, we are unthankful and ungrateful for the things that we have until they are taken away from us. Lose your job, income, home, family, and your health and see how much you took these things for granted.

We assume that every day will be just like yesterday but the truth is that we have no promise of tomorrow.

Look at Proverbs 27:1, “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”

The biggest sin of assumption is taking God for granted.

God has done so much for us. Have you thanked Him today?

