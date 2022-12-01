Logos Dec. meeting: Intense spiritual training

The Bible says your enemy the devil is roaming around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour, drown, or swallow up. It is imperative for believers to keep training to know how to fight off negative and dark emotions. Training to recognize the tormenting spirits that keep us anxious, angry, offended, worried, and insecure. The tormenting spirits that keep us awake at night and our thoughts in constant turmoil.

How do we fight such an enemy?

For 11 months, the ladies that attend our Logos meetings and myself, have been studying the parallels between military training and spiritual training. This will be our final “Training for Battle, Preparing for War” session. If you have been to any of these meetings, I would like to invite you to come together for this last military parallel and continued training to fight the enemy of our souls.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your preteen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome.

The men and women in the military are told to “train constantly, because if you don’t, your enemy is.”

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

Logos meetings are held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

The December Logos meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6.