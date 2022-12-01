Everyone will, in this life, go through some times of tragedy. One of the most devastating tragedies is death of a loved one.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-2; To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die;

For many the time too die seems to happen in the Christmas season. I have a funeral coming up on Saturday and another one on Monday. Even though we know that everything that is born will eventually die, we are never really prepared for it. When the people we love pass away, it leaves a hole in our heart but their memory will always be with us. It may take that hole in our heart some time to heal but with the right knowledge and belief it will indeed heal. The memory lives on but the pain does not have to. There is a saying that what does not kill you will make you stronger, and to some extent that is true.

James 1:2-3; My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.

Just as metal is heated in the fire and the dross comes to the top to be taken off, there are times in our life that we will have to go through the fire in order to be purged of the impurities that hinder us. It is never easy to overcome tragedy, but when we do, we come out stronger. Other people are following behind us that will one day experience many of the tough times that we have experienced. When we have overcome tough times, we can give hope to those who are now going through them.

King David is quoted in Acts 2:25-26; “For David says concerning Him: ‘I foresaw the Lord always before my face, for He is at my right hand, that I may not be shaken; therefore my heart rejoiced, and my tongue was glad; moreover my flesh will also rest in hope.”

When we put our life in the Lord’s hands, we will be able to overcome; even when tragedy strikes.

These are the things that we are trying to learn at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have youth group and recovery class every Sunday evening at 6. Come and join us.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/12/Pfeifer-column-mug.pdf