Losing in order to win

Mark 8:35, “For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel the same shall save it.”

God’s ways are not our ways. The Bible says it is more blessed to give than to receive. This causes a constant conflict between God’s divine nature and our nature. If we feed the spiritual nature we lose our selfish desires, and yet we win because heavenly gain is better than earthly gain.

Look at Matthew 19:21, “Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.”

Life comes from death.

Let us examine John 12:24, “Verily, verily, I say unto you Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone; but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.”

The apostle Paul says in Philippians 3:8, “Yea, doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ.”

Jesus gave His life that we might have everlasting life. Won’t you give of yourselves that others might have life?

When we lose, we win!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-1-3.jpeg