The foundation to build our lives on

In our journey through this life we run into many things that we do not have the answer for. What to do when we have bills that need paid and there is not enough money to pay them. What to do when our children are getting into trouble at school or having conflict with other children. What to do when we are in a dispute with our neighbors or business associates. What to do when the people we work with or family members are getting on our last nerve. Our what to do list goes on and on and everyone must deal with it or live a defeated life. It may seem that there are no answers; but there are!

Our life must first have the right foundation. This foundation starts to be established when we are children. Our parents teach us the values that they live by. The problem is that not all parents are teaching the right values to their young children because they have never been taught right. So are they doomed to a life of disappointments and sorrow? No! It is never too late to lay the foundation that gives us the ability to be joyful and live a blessed life.

In Acts chapter 16, Paul and his companions were going to a time of prayer and a girl who brought her masters a lot of money by fortune telling started to follow them screaming: “These men are the servants of the most high God, who proclaim to us the way of salvation.” She was possessed by an evil spirit. Paul became very annoyed at the evil spirit in her and said: “I command you in the name of Jesus to come out of her!” And it came out that very hour. But her masters saw that their hope of profit was gone and dragged Paul and Silas to the authorities who had them flogged and put into prison.

Acts 16: 25-26; But at midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a great earthquake, so the foundations of the prison were shaken; and immediately all the doors were opened and everyone’s chains were loosed.

God is the same yesterday, today, and forever. When we need to know what to do, why not pray to the power that created the universe. He is not only the foundation to build our lives on, he is the foundation of everything!

These are the truths we talk about at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have youth group and recovery class every Sunday night at 6. Come and be with us.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/Pfeifer-column-mug-2.pdf