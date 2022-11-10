Let’s glorify God

Ephesians 3:20 & 21, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.”

God loves the church and gave Himself for it.

Ephesians 5:25, “Husbands love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.”

We ought to love what God loves and hate what God hates. We should also try to bring glory to God. God has given us the church in which to do this. We should work through the ordained plan of God.

How does God receive glory? Let me give you two verses that show us how the Lord is glorified.

The first one is John 15:8, “Herein is my Father glorified, that ye bear much fruit; so shall ye be my disciples.”

Look also at Matthew 5:16, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father which is in heaven.”

As I see it, if we bear fruit, let our light shine and do good works for the Lord, He should receive the glory.

