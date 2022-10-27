We have our marching orders

II Timothy 2:1, “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.”

The first order is to be strong. Paul, writing to Timothy says, “My son, we need strong men, leaders who will not back down. Not physical strength, but strength that comes from the grace of God.” Paul knew that there would be times when Timothy would want to quit.

The second order comes in verse two, “And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also”

What good is it to learn the things of God if we do not share them and commit them to others?

The third order comes in verse three, “Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.” Temptation will come, but when it comes, we must endure it as a good soldier so that we might be tempered for the good fight.

Another order is in verse four, “No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.”

We are to remember who we are to please and that is the Lord Jesus Christ because He is the One who has chosen us.

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-1-3.jpeg