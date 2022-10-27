What’s important and what isn’t

On Wednesday evenings, here at the Gathering Place Church, we are doing a study on our reaction to various circumstances in our lives. Life can throw a lot of unpleasant things at us; but are we enabling that onslaught of events? I once had a man tell me that I really didn’t have a problem if money can fix it. I had trouble with that for awhile but later found it to be true. Almost all of the things that seem to be a problem for me, I blamed on money. So I ask again; “do we enable this to happen?”

So often we spend money we don’t have to buy things we don’t need to impress people we don’t like. This is called mismanagement of finances which causes more marital problems than a lack of communication between couples (some may have marital problems from other pressures). Much of this mismanagement is due to impulse buying. One of the tactics that is used by salesmen is to make you feel that there is an urgency in making up your mind to purchase the thing they are selling you.

Another reason for the mismanagement of finances is that we, in some way, believe that material things make us happy. We look at our wardrobe and think that it all needs replaced; or we are just tired of the same house; or we deserve to live in a better part of town; or if we just had a new car, we would then be happy.

But the worse thought is yet to come; “If I had a different spouse I would be happy.” More money or more stuff will not make us happy. The reason that man told me that you do not have a problem if money can fix it is that money is not the most important thing in our life. We just make it the most important thing because it makes it possible to fulfill our lusts. The stress that follows can even effect our health.

I John 2:15-16; Do not love the world or the things of the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life is not of the Father but is of the world. Proverbs 27:20; “Hell and Destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.

These are the issues of life that we address at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have youth group and also recovery class at 6 on Sunday evening.

