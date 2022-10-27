Willing to go to new levels

If we want to get rid of the tormenting spirits of depression, anxiety, panic, low self-esteem and every other dark and heavy spirit that comes against us, then we are going to have to be willing to move to new levels of spiritual maturity.

We can’t stay in the same place, at the same level, doing and saying the same things and expect a different result. It is time to move. The word of God is full of instruction for us to accomplish this.

Our children, our grandchildren, and our culture desperately need for us to be willing to make this move to a new spiritual maturity.

I would like for all of you to bring your preteen and teenage daughters and granddaughters to the Logos meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

I watched as my niece, Mary Faith, at a very young age, would come to our Logos meetings and take notes. Afterwards she would always show them to me. I was always amazed at how insightful her notes were. This past month Colleen Coole’s 10-year-old daughter, Janie, took notes for her mother because Colleen couldn’t make it. Colleen sent me pictures of her daughter’s notes and Janie had definitely grasped the truth. It is imperative that we get our children into corporate environments where they can be taught the word of God, worship freely, and feel the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers as well. Everyone is welcome.

Logos meetings are held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House.

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

