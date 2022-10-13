Learning to show mercy

Proverbs 3:3, “Let not mercy and truth forsake thee, bind them about thy neck, write them upon the table of thine heart.”

The Christmas season seems to be a giving and forgiving time of the year. I would like to help you do yourself a favor and that is to be merciful.

Proverbs 11:17, “The merciful man doeth good to his own soul: but he that is cruel troubleth his own flesh,”

To be merciful is not to be critical of one’s mistakes or wrong deeds, but to remember that we have all made mistakes and no one is perfect except our Lord Jesus Christ.

Another way to be merciful is to look at the whole picture of one’s life. A person can live most of his life and never offend you or hurt you, but one day he does and you Black List him. That’s not looking at the whole picture.

Luke 6:36 says, “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.”

The Bible also says the merciful shall obtain mercy.

