II Corinthians 8:8, “I speak not by commandment, but by occasion of the forwardness of others, and to prove the sincerity of your love.”

A good definition of life is giving. How do we know that God loves us? We know that God loves us because He gave His life. He proved it by going to the Cross of Calvary.

Look at John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

God looked down from Heaven and said, “I love man, but I must show him.”

The most comprehensive and yet the most simple text in all the Bible tells us this and that is John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The second question is “How does God know we love Him?” by the same manner. That is by giving or proving our love, not just by the spoken word, but also by our deeds and conduct.

Look at John 14:15, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.”

God knows the sincerity of our love when we begin to give of our time, talents, and treasures.

