Execution instead of procrastination

“The carrying out or putting into effect of a plan, order, or course of action.”

I have been involved in many meetings that have been convened to come up with a plan. I have found that there are a host of people who are capable of voicing what they would like to see done, but few that can make it happen. As a young man I was told; “there are many a slip from the cup to the lip.”

So many times I have listened to good ideas that never make it any further than the dismissal of the meeting. The cup is full but it slips away before it is executed. Great ideas and good intentions are not any better than the ability to carry them out. I know many people that actually live their life in a pattern of procrastination. They formulate a good plan and nothing else happens because it is put off time and time again until it is completely forgotten.

Proverbs 15:22; Without council, plans go away, but in the multitude of counselors they are established.”

For something to be established it must be executed.

Proverbs 16:9; “A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.”

Too many times we make our plans never understanding that we must allow the Lord to direct us in order for them to be as successful as they can be. We can go it alone and sometimes it will work out, but if we would first ask the Lord to direct us, it would always work. Almost everything starts with a thought but it only becomes a reality as we plan for and execute that thought. We can know a good thing and ignore it until it is no longer on our mind.

James 4:17; “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin.”

All of these truths are in the bible and are available to every one of us. How good would it be to know what needed to be done and then execute a plan that accomplished it? The bible is our road map to a blessed life and yet many do not take the time to open it. There are others that have an understanding of the bible and do not live by it. To be the type of person that is able to execute a plan, we must do more than talk about it.

James 1:22; “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.”

These are some of the biblical truths we study at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. We have youth group and also recovery class Sunday evening at 6.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/Pfeifer-column-mug.pdf