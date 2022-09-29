Deadly D’s of the devil

I Peter 5:8, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.”

Satan cannot be everywhere at the same time. He is not omnipresent like our Lord, but he does have a bag full of deadly poison in which we find these deadly D’s. Let me give them to you and then elaborate on one of them. They are discouragement, despair doubt, disbelief, distraction, double mindedness, dishonesty, deceit, dullness, deadness, delay, discord, defilement, defamation, and disobedience.

Now let’s take a look at the big number one D and that is disappointment. A fellow one day was to board an airline to Chicago to see his family. His luggage was already on the plane but there was no room for him. He had to wait for another flight. He would miss his homecoming by a few hours. To say the least, he was disappointed until he found out that the plane he couldn’t get on crashed with no survivors.

To be disappointed is to forget Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”

