I Corinthians 9:27 & 15:58, “But I keep under my body, and bring it into subjection: lest that by any means, when I have preached to others, I myself should be a castaway. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord!”

One of the apostle Paul’s biggest fears was becoming a has-been or a used-to-be or a castaway. I wonder if that is our concern, or if it is because so many people around us quit that it has become almost common place. One of the greatest things that can be said about you is that you are steadfast and unmovable for a good cause.

What causes people to quit on God? Let me give you five things I believe cause people to become castaways.

The first would be weariness, just getting tired and quitting under pressure. Secondly, sin would cause us to have broken fellowship with God and, if not confessed, would cause us to quit, Thirdly, Satan seeks to move us by all of his attacks in our lives.

Fourthly, bitterness toward God or others would cause us to fail and to stay down. Lastly, afflictions such as sickness, death or financial strain would cause us to want to give up if they were not seen in the light of God’s Word.

Will you be a castaway?

