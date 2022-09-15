Our lives are measured by time. How are you spending your life?

It has been said that yesterday is a cancelled check, tomorrow is a promissory note, and today is the cash on hand.

Psalms 90:12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”

The Bible also teaches that man’s days would be three score years and ten. Once again, we see the truth of the Word of God for the average life span of the American male today is 69.3 years.

In light of eternity, our time is very short.

James 4:14, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”

One life will soon be past, ONLY what’s done for Christ will last.

