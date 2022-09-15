As a young boy I really liked helping my parents or my grandparents when they were working at something. Many times the only help I was able to contribute was running to get something they wanted or needed. They would tell me what it was and where it was. It seemed like about half of the time I would return to tell them I could not find it. Other times I would be gone so long that they would come looking for me. Inevitably they would walk right up to whatever they had sent me after and say: “IF IT WOULD HAVE BEEN A SNAKE, IT WOULD HAVE BIT YOU.”

In our journey through life there are many pitfalls, and things that will hurt us, that we encounter while looking for the right path. How do we keep those things from biting us? The obvious answer is to make the right choices. Then how do we make the right choices? Right choices are instilled in us from childhood. Our parents are responsible to teach us about the consequences of the choices we make. Sadly there are some parents that were not taught the right choices from their parents. Their parents might not have been taught the right choices by their parents and it can go back many generations. But; there is good news if you find yourself in that situation.

Ecclesiastes 3:9-11; What profit has the worker from that in which he labors? I have seen the God-given task with which the sons of men are to be occupied. He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also he has put eternity in their hearts. There are certain things that our Heavenly Father himself has put in all of us. Romans 2:15 tells us that the work of the law is written in our hearts and our conscience bears witness to it.

My dad and grandparents were letting me know that what I was looking for was right in plain sight and as time went by I got better at retrieving those things they sent me after. The choices we make on our journey through life are much like that. The answers we are looking for are not hidden from us. The truth is that they are in plain sight because God has put the desire for them in our hearts. They are all written in the bible which is the only book of absolute truth. You probably have one in your house but you will intentionally have to open and read it. We have been created with the God given ability to comprehend in our hearts what it is saying.

These are the truths we encounter at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. Youth group meets at 6 on Sunday evening. Come and join in.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/Pfeifer-column-mug-1.pdf