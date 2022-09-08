The importance of truthfulness

Proverbs 12:19, “The lip of truth shall be established for ever: but a laying tongue is but for a moment.”

Truthfulness is one of the attributes of God we find in Titus 1:2, “In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began.”

God has bound himself so that He cannot lie.

It is hard today to tell if people are telling the truth or not. Old-fashioned honesty is lost in this “do whatever you can to get ahead” philosophy of life we have today. It used to be a man’s word was as good as any legal contract.

God warns us that a false witness shall not be unpunished and he that speaketh lies shall not escape.

The trouble with lying is that you have to remember everything you say.

Honesty is the best policy, but the man who is honest because it is the best policy is really not honest. He is selfish.

