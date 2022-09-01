Psalms 16:8, “I have set the Lord always before me: because he is at my right hand, I shall not be moved.”

How can someone be planted or grounded in the Christian faith and be able to say, “I shall not be moved?” Let me give you what the Bible says about this kind of unwavering faith.

First, we need to realize that Christians are not perfect, just forgiven. That is, we still have a nature that is capable of any wicked deed so the flesh cannot be trusted. Secondly, we must depend upon the grace of God. Yes, that same grace that saves us will keep us from falling. Thirdly, we need to submit unto God for direction in this life. Fourthly, we need to resist the devil. Yes, I believe in a personal devil. Fifthly, we need to draw nigh to God. We need to stay as close as we can to Him. Sixth, we need to go to God daily for the cleansing of our sins. The seventh and last is not to be double minded. We must serve either God or mammon. You cannot serve both.

I Corinthians 15:58, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as you know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”

