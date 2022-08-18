Turn it loose to Jesus

When I was a boy on the farm, one of the chores I was made to do was feeding the livestock. Our barn was designed so that we could throw hay out of the haymow directly into the manger below. Early one morning I was throwing a bale of hay down into the manger and to my dismay, because I had a thick pair of gloves on, my hands were stuck under the binder twine.

When I threw the bale of hay, I went with it. I landed over the wooden stall belly first and it bent me in half. Later on in my life, an x-ray revealed that the fall had broken my back, but it had properly healed due to my age at the time. I’m sure that if it happened now I would end up in traction. If I could have turned loose of that bale of hay, I would not have suffered as I did.

I deal with people that continually hang onto things that hurt them. I have seen their lives ruined because they hang onto things that are killing them. They hang onto hatred, bad relationships, and selfishness to mention a few. They think they can control these things but their gloves are stuck under the binder twine, so to speak. The thing that we are holding onto will eventually drag us down and the fall will be devastating.

Why is it so hard to relinquish control? These things are like being thrown into a lake with a weight hanging around our neck.

There are so many situations in life that we can not change. We need to turn loose of them and give them to Jesus.

He said in Matthew 11:28-30; “Come to me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden light.”

When you are up against something that you can’t do anything about, turn it loose and lay it on Him!

