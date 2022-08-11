What is a man of God? Did you ever ask such a question?

Let me give you some qualities of a man of God. To be a man of God is to be a jack-of-all-trades. He is to be a steward – that is a custodian and trustee of the Master’s estate. He is to be a soldier – one who endures hardship and pleases his Commander, the Lord Jesus Christ. He is to be an athlete – one who contends for a reward and abides by the rules. He is to be a farmer – one who sows the Word of God, the precious seed. He is to be a student – one who studies to show himself approved unto God. Lastly, he is to be a servant – one who ministers unto others.

Titus 2:7-8, “In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity, sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-1-1.jpeg