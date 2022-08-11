Greed: A keen desire for anything

We have two beautiful little great granddaughters that are a real blessing in our life. Because they are only 2 and 3 years old, they have not yet learned that they need to share with one another. They play together and get along for awhile, but then I will hear one of them shout; “mine!” The next thing I know, they are in a fight to possess the thing they call “mine.”

What started as two sweet little girls having a time of fun together, has now turned into something like a cage fight as they are pushing, hitting, screaming, and crying. They have become two totally different beings wanting what is, “mine.”

Luke 11:39; But Jesus said to him, “Now you Pharisees make the outside of the cup and dish clean, but your inward part is full of greed and wickedness.”

According to Websters, to be greedy is to have a keen desire of anything; eager to obtain; as greedy of gain. ravenous; as a lion that is greedy of his prey.

Greed is a ravenous desire to obtain something. We usually associate greed with money. It is said that if you want to find the truth; follow the money.

1 Timothy 6:10; For the Love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

The definition is that greed is a keen desire for anything. That would not only include money but any ravenous desire that we may have. Websters also defined being greedy as having a keen appetite for food or drink. So when anything takes us over, in that we are out of control concerning it, we are greedy. In reality greed is anything we become obsessed with. When that happens we start to destroy relationships because an obsession will run over anyone or anything in its’ way. Everything has to take second place to that obsession. Your life is out of control and you want everyone to be OK with it. It is likely that my two sweet great granddaughters will someday control their greedy ways and want to share with others; but it is not a given. Many people live their entire lives being greedy and their life revolves around their obsessions. They are piercing themselves through with many sorrows.

