Carter Sisters & Neil to perform at RACC

The Carter Sisters & Neil will perform at Rose Avenue Community Center today. All are invited to this great time of worship and meal. The service begins at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. RACC is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House.

The Carter Sisters & Neil will perform at Rose Avenue Community Center today. All are invited to this great time of worship and meal. The service begins at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. RACC is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Carter-Sisters-Neil.jpeg The Carter Sisters & Neil will perform at Rose Avenue Community Center today. All are invited to this great time of worship and meal. The service begins at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. RACC is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House. Courtesy photo