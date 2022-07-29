Posted on by

Carter Sisters & Neil to perform at RACC


The Carter Sisters & Neil will perform at Rose Avenue Community Center today. All are invited to this great time of worship and meal. The service begins at 6:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. RACC is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House.

Courtesy photo

