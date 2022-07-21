Men’s Chorus to give concert July 30

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will present a program at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust Street, on Saturday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This 30-member group originated in 2013, and is comprised of men from 20 different congregations in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. They sing four-part gospel music and hymn arrangements.

The soloists for this year’s concerts will be Jim Faust, Jerry Nesbitt, Troy Roush, Sam Stauffer and Steve Wages. The chorus is directed by Bob and Meda Pittser.

In addition to the chorus, this program will include a ladies’ quartet consisting of Cheri Honnerlaw, Melanie Seaman, Pat Sewell and Terri Stauffer.

A popular musical group, Back in Time, will also be a part of this program. Members of Back in Time are Larry East, Dick Mitchener, Donny Pierson, Tim Villars and Troy Villars.

The program will feature favorites such as “Jericho Road”, “’Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”, “Till the Storm Passes By”, “Victory in Jesus”, and the chorus’ signature song, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” There will also be some congregational singing.

Parking and entrance for the Wilmington Church of Christ is at the rear of the building. There is no admission charge for this program, but there will be an opportunity for a love offering. Refreshments will be served.

“If you love hymns and gospel music, you won’t want to miss this program!” said a spokesperson.

A recent photo of the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus representing 20 congregations in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_chorus_c.jpg A recent photo of the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus representing 20 congregations in Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal